Broz Buries OT Dagger in Pens' 2-1 Win over Phantoms

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Tristan Broz scored exactly three minutes into overtime to propel the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-2-0-0) won its fourth game in a row thanks in large part to a 33-save outing from goaltender Tristan Jarry. Despite being out-shot and under duress from a feverish Lehigh Valley forecheck for most of the game, Jarry kept his team in it until Broz tucked in the winner.

After an unsuccessful power play in overtime, the two rivals continued to skate at four-on-four. Broz intercepted a Phantoms pass in the neutral zone and turned up ice for a two-on-one rush. Instead of electing to pass, Broz snapped a wrist shot perfectly to the far-side, top corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Jarry held down the fort for the first 40 minutes, making save after save through almost two full scoreless periods of hockey.

As the second frame was drawing to a close, Marc Johnstone put the Penguins in front, 1-0. Mac Hollowell made a nifty pass to set up Johnstone on the doorstep with 16.7 seconds left in the period.

Lehigh Valley tied the game at 7:26 into the frame with Hunter McDonald's first AHL goal.

Half a minute later, McDonald went to the penalty box for an interference minor, and the Penguins had a bundle of chances turned aside by Cal Petersen. Shortly thereafter, rookie blueliners Mats Lindgren and Phip Waugh both struck iron on consecutive shots.

A late penalty with fewer than 15 seconds remaining in the third put the Penguins on the power play heading into the overtime period. Lehigh Valley killed off man advantage opportunity, but it wasn't long after that Broz sparked the rush that ended the game.

Petersen made 25 stops in net for Lehigh Valley.

