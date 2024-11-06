Game Day Preview - CGY vs BAK

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Turning a new page.

The Wranglers will look for some revenge against the Bakersfield Condors following their 2-1 loss to them Tuesday night, which snapped the Wranglers nine-game win streak

The Matchup

In classic Battle Of Alberta style, both teams brought the fight in Tuesday's game, but the Condors walked away victorious.

"We were not ready to go," said Head Coach Trent Cull.

Despite the loss, the Wranglers continue to sit at the top of the Pacific Division with 18 points, while the Condors went up the rankings from fifth to fourth in the division with 11 points.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins has 12 points in 11 games and put up an assist against the Condors Tuesday.

The recently named AHL Player Of The Month for October has been off to a hot start this season and is projected to surpass his previous season points.

Seth Griffith notched the game-winning goal for the Condors and is the current leader in points for his team.

How to Watch

