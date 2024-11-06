Syracuse Crunch Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1, in Overtime

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch forward Daniel Walcott vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Hartford Wolf Pack) Syracuse Crunch forward Daniel Walcott vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Hartford Wolf Pack)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight at the XL Center.

Despite the loss, the Crunch earned a point and moved to 5-4-1-0 on the season. Syracuse finishes the two-game season series against Hartford with a 1-1-0-0 record.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 19-of-21 shots. Dylan Garand turned aside 31-of-32 for the Wolf Pack. Syracuse special teams went 1-of-4 on the power play while going 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first two frames, Bryce McConnell-Barker notched a goal for the Wolf Pack 5:55 into the final period. He picked up the puck on a Crunch turnover and took advantage of a 2-on-1 rush, shooting from the left circle and scoring on Halverson's short side. With 17 seconds remaining, Garard denied Conor Sheary, but Joel Teasdale snagged the rebound and scored from in front of the crease to force overtime.

Alex Belzile scored the game-winning goal at 4:53 in overtime on a shot from the slot through the five-hole.

The Crunch return home on Saturday to host the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Derrick Pouliot has recorded three points in his last two games (1g, 2a) ... Joel Teasdale has a three-game points streak (1g, 2a).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.