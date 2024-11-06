Monsters Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Americans

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-2 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-4-0-1 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Trey Fix-Wolansky scored first on the power play at 18:18 of the opening period with helpers from Dylan Gambrell and Denton Mateychuk putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rochester added two markers in the second frame from Graham Slaggert at 4:58 and Konsta Helenius on the man advantage at 15:46 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-1 heading into the final intermission. The Amerks tallied two more goals in the third period from Jiri Kulich on the power play at 3:54 and Aleksandr Kisakov at 6:45. Mateychuk added a late marker with seven seconds left to play assisted by Fix-Wolansky and Rocco Grimaldi, but it was not enough as the Monsters fell 4-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 44 saves in defeat while Rochester's Felix Sandstrom stopped 22 shots for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

ROC 0 2 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 1/7 5/7 16 min / 8 inf

ROC 48 2/7 6/7 16 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 44 4 1-3-1

ROC Sandstrom W 22 2 2-2-0

Cleveland Record: 4-4-0-1, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 6-3-0-0, 5th North Division

