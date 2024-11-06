Monsters Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Americans
November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-2 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-4-0-1 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Trey Fix-Wolansky scored first on the power play at 18:18 of the opening period with helpers from Dylan Gambrell and Denton Mateychuk putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rochester added two markers in the second frame from Graham Slaggert at 4:58 and Konsta Helenius on the man advantage at 15:46 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-1 heading into the final intermission. The Amerks tallied two more goals in the third period from Jiri Kulich on the power play at 3:54 and Aleksandr Kisakov at 6:45. Mateychuk added a late marker with seven seconds left to play assisted by Fix-Wolansky and Rocco Grimaldi, but it was not enough as the Monsters fell 4-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 44 saves in defeat while Rochester's Felix Sandstrom stopped 22 shots for the win.
The Monsters travel to visit the Utica Comets on Friday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 1 - - 2
ROC 0 2 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 1/7 5/7 16 min / 8 inf
ROC 48 2/7 6/7 16 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 44 4 1-3-1
ROC Sandstrom W 22 2 2-2-0
Cleveland Record: 4-4-0-1, 6th North Division
Rochester Record: 6-3-0-0, 5th North Division
