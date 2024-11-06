Hartford Wolf Pack and Perkatory Coffee Roasters Team up to Offer Fresh Brewed Coffee at Home Games

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Perkatory Coffee Roasters are excited to team up to bring Wolf Pack fans freshly brewed coffee and baked goods at every home game during the 2024-25 season.

These items will be available starting with the Wolf Pack's home game tonight, Nov. 6, against the Syracuse Crunch.

Perkatory's locations inside the XL Center will be located behind sections 101 and 118.

"Hockey and coffee have always gone together," Erik Hansen, the Wolf Pack's Vice President of Business Operations, said. "It is great to be able to give our wonderful fans a top notch coffee option when they come to games, especially an option picked by the players they watch on a nightly basis."

'Caffeine Killer' is a special drink that will be available during all of the Wolf Pack's remaining home games this season. The drink, brewed up by Wolf Pack forward Ryder Korczak and defenseman Connor Mackey, is a dark roast with vanilla.

Korczak, nicknamed the 'Coffee Shop Kid' by teammates, and Mackey recently went to Perkatory's Middletown location to try different brews and flavors to develop their own special drink to share with fans this season.

"We are so excited to have the opportunity to be serving our coffee at such an awesome venue and for our favorite local team, the Hartford Wolf Pack," said Johanna and Joe Perazella, co-owners and founders. "We love taking our five-year-old son to the rink and look forward to making new memories and connecting with the fans!"

For more information on Perkatory Coffee Roasters, please visit www.perkatoryroasters.com.

