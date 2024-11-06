Wranglers Fall 2-1 to Condors, Ending Nine-Game Streak

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers saw their nine-game win streak come to a halt Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, falling 2-1 to the Bakersfield Condors.

Sam Honzek netted his first professional goal for the Wranglers, the only tally for the homeside in the tilt.

The first period saw a strong start from Bakersfield, who outshot Calgary 17-10.

Despite several chances for the Wranglers, it was Condors forward Matthew Savoie who got the game's opening goal midway through the frame, beating Calgary goaltender Devin Cooley.

The second period unfolded at a similar pace, with both teams exchanging quality looks, but neither able to solve the opposition's goaltending.

Bakersfield again edged Calgary in shots, 26-23.

Despite their best efforts, the Wranglers could not beat Condors goalie Collin Delia.

With the Wranglers trailing 1-0 heading into the final frame, the pressure continued.

Calgary pulled Cooley for the extra attacker with just under two minutes remaining, hoping to find the equalizer.

But Bakersfield capitalized, with Seth Griffith sending the puck into the empty net to make it 2-0 and effectively seal the game.

In a last-ditch effort, Calgary once again pulled Cooley with 39 seconds left on the clock.

The move paid off when Honzek scored off a pass from Sam Morton right in front of the crease.

The defeat snapped their impressive nine-game win streak, a run that had seen them climb to the top of the AHL standings.

The Wranglers will face-off against the Condors again tomorrow night at the 'Dome at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.