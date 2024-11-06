Mandolese Authors 23-Save Shutout, as Eagles Blank Firebirds, 5-0

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Kevin Mandolese stopped all 23 shots he faced, earning his first shutout of the season, as the Eagles defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-0 on Tuesday. Defenseman Calle Rosen notched a goal and two assists in the win, while forward Mark Senden added a goal and an assist. Colorado carried the momentum on specialty teams, finishing 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The game's first power play would open the door for Eagles forward Oskar Olausson to field a pass at the top of the crease, before hammering it home, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 9:21 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would strike again just 1:18 later when Senden skated through the low slot before sliding the puck into the back of the net, expanding Colorado's advantage to 2-0. The Eagles would outshoot Coachella Valley 15-6 in the opening 20 minutes and carried their 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Colorado would strike again at the 8:08 mark of the second period when forward Jake Wise bashed home a rebound in the slot, putting the Eagles up, 3-0.

A late power-play would set up another Eagles goal, as this time it would be Rosen to tuck the loose puck into the back of the net, pushing Colorado's advantage to 4-0 with only 1:06 left to play in the middle frame.

Still on top 4-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would light the lamp one final time when forward Jayson Megna corralled a rebound at the side of the net before banking it home off the back of goalie Ales Stezka. The goal was Megna's third of the season and padded Colorado's lead at 5-0 with 12:32 remaining in the contest.

Stezka suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 29 shots.

