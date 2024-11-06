Richard Recalled to Flyers, Boulton Loaned to Reading

November 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Anthony Richard

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Anthony Richard(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Anthony Richard from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms have loaned forward Sawyer Boulton to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Richard, 27, is a 5-10 lefty-shooting forward from Trois-Rivieres, PQ who is in his ninth season of professional hockey. Richard leads the Phantoms in scoring this season with nine points on four goals and five assists in seven games and he is currently on a five-game point streak since October 25 scoring 3-4-7 in that stretch including a three-point performance in his last game on November 2 at Springfield (one goal, two assists).

Richard has played in 491 career AHL games scoring 148-151-309 with stays in Milwaukee, Chicago, Syracuse, Laval, Providence and Lehigh Valley. He has also played in 24 career NHL games scoring four goals with four assists on recalls to Boston, Montreal and Nashville. He has scored 63 total goals in the last two-plus seasons including 25 goals last year with Providence in 2023-24 and 30 goals with Laval in 2022-23 along with one goal with the Boston Bruins and three goals with Montreal.

Boulton, 20, is a professional rookie from East Amherst, NY who has played in three games with the Phantoms. The 6-0 winger joined the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.

The Phantoms are back in action tonight at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center Friday, November 8 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on a Berks Dollar Dog Night and Saturday, November 9 taking on the Utica Comets featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.