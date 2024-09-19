WNBA Playoffs Schedule Update: Mercury First Round

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The WNBA has announced the schedule for the First Round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, including the Phoenix Mercury's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. A full schedule is attached.

PHOENIX MERCURY - 2024 WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

Game Date Away Team Home Team Time (PT) TV

1 Sunday, Sept. 22 Phoenix Minnesota 2:00 p.m. ESPN

2 Wednesday, Sept. 25 Phoenix Minnesota 6:30 p.m. ESPN

3* Friday, Sept. 27 Minnesota Phoenix TBD ESPN2

*if necessary

