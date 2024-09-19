Sparks Gameday Information

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Sparks 19 19 15 15 68 Dearica Hamby (20) Rickea Jackson (8) Odyssey Sims (9)

Lynx 13 17 14 7 51 Diamond Miller/Alissa Pili (8) Alanna Smith (8) Alanna Smith/Natisha Hiedeman (3)

First Quarter:

Rickea Jackson began the game's scoring with a pair of free throws

Dearica Hamby drained Los Angeles' first field goal of the game at the 5:45 mark, assisted by Odyssey Sims and giving the Sparks a 6-5 lead. Hamby posted 10 points (4-for-7 FG) in the first quarter

Azurá Stevens scored the first Sparks triple of the night, courtesy of a pass from Sims, giving Los Angeles a 13-8 lead

Jackson's first field goal of the night delivered the Sparks' largest advantage of the night, 15-8. After Hamby made a layup on the next LA possession, the Sparks' edge ballooned to 17-8

Sims recorded a game-high four assists in the quarter

Second Quarter:

To start the quarter, Rickea Jackson swatted a shot on defense and followed it up with a three-pointer on the other end. The rookie posted a game-high 14 points (5-for-9 FG, 2-for-3 3PT, 2-for-2 FT) in the half with four rebounds, two blocks and one steal

Off a pass from Dearica Hamby, Kia Nurse added three for Los Angeles, extending the lead to 28-16

Odyssey Sims found Jackson on a backdoor pass, stretching the Sparks' advantage to 36-28. Sims accounted for five out of the nine assists in the first half, while also adding two points and one rebound

Los Angeles outscored Minnesota in the paint, 20-8, and its largest lead was 16 points

Collectively, Hamby and Jackson scored 26 (68.4%) of the Sparks' points in the half

Third Quarter:

Odyssey Sims scored the first Sparks bucket of the second half on a layup

Rickea Jackson drilled her third triple of the game off Sims' sixth assist, putting the Sparks ahead 45-33

Dearica Hamby completed a three-point play on a successful and-1 opportunity, bringing Los Angeles' lead to 48-40

With 4.6 seconds left in the third quarter, Dearica Hamby sent a pass to Stephanie Talbot who finished beyond the arc, adding three for the Sparks

Fourth Quarter:

The Sparks' first point of the fourth quarter didn't come until a free-throw from Dearica Hamby at 7:10, bringing the score to 54-48

Los Angeles added back-to-back triples from Kia Nurse and Rae Burrell, extending the Sparks' lead to 60-48

Nurse scored a pair of consecutive three-pointers off assists from Rickea Jackson and Stephanie Talbot, adding to the Sparks' 13-0 run

Nurse posted nine points in the final quarter, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, while also adding three rebounds and one assist

Main Takeaways:

Rickea Jackson became the third WNBA rookie ever to post a game with 19+ PTS, 3+ 3PM, 8+ REB, 2+ BLK, 1+ STL, while shooting 100% from the free-throw line. Tamika Catchings (2002) and Breanna Stewart (2016) are the only others to accomplish the feat

Dearica Hamby became the Sparks' single-season points leader with her 19th and 20th points of the game, surpassing Nneka Ogwumike's mark from last season. The All-WNBA and Most Improved Player contender finished with a game-high 20 points (8-for-13 FG, 4-for-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block

Hamby overtook Lisa Leslie for third-most steals by a Spark in a single season after recording three Thursday night (68 this season). It was her 12th 3+ STL game of the 2024 campaign

It was the fewest points (51) the Sparks have allowed in a game since 2013, limiting Minnesota to 28.6% shooting in the contest

