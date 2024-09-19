Washington Mystics Conclude Milestone Regular Season

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics conclude d the 2024 regular season following a 92-91 win against the Indiana Fever. Tonight's game set a new milestone as the largest attended game in WNBA history with 20,711. The previous mark was set by Washington during the 1999 season.

Supported by a passionate fan base, Washington sold out all their home games for the 2024 season, with four of the team's 20 home games being played at Capital One Arena, including the annual Camp Day. The team has seen an increase of 49.2% in tickets sold this season compared to last year.

The Mystics also unveiled exciting new initiatives this season including the popular, always sold-out Brunch and Basketball, the Sticsclusives merchandise collection, Mystics President's Circle for women business leaders, new Crossover Club for courtside members and a new Champions Club hospitality suite.

Led by veterans Ariel Atkins, Brittney Sykes, and rookie sensation Aaliyah Edwards, the Mystics were the first team in the WNBA to host a pregame and postgame studio show, and with games airing locally on Monumental Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.