Lynx Announce Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award Recipient for 2024 Season

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced Bridget Carleton as the 2024 recipient of the Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award.

Acquired by Minnesota in 2019, Carleton has been an integral part of the communities she's a part of, while exhibiting excellent skill and character on the court. Carleton serves as a Lynx Dream Team mentor for youth from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities and attends various community events while encouraging the growth of the game for the youth.

"Bridget demonstrates remarkable consistency in how she shows up for her teammates, Lynx organization, and community every single day. Like Syl did, Bridget leads with kindness, joy, authenticity, and selflessness," said Minnesota Lynx General Manager Clare Duwelius. "Having her leadership in this space has played a huge role in the success we have enjoyed this season, both on and off the court. Bridget is a cornerstone of the Minnesota culture we are so proud of. No one is more deserving, and we are thrilled to honor BC with the 2024 Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award."

The annual award named for Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles, recognizes a Lynx player who best embodies the altruistic traits of kindness, selflessness and overall regard for the well-being of others throughout the community and the recipient is selected by a committee of staff and players. Napheesa Collier was named the award's inaugural recipient in 2023.

