Minnesota Lynx Re-Sign Olivia Époupa

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has re-signed guard Olivia Époupa (eh-POOH-puh) for the remainder of the season. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Époupa previously signed with Minnesota as a free agent on March 4, 2024. She saw action in 16 games with the Lynx, averaging 0.9 points, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 6.6 minutes per outing. Her time was highlighted by her performance on June 2 vs. Dallas when she contributed four points, a career-best four steals and two assists in 13:44 minutes. The Paris, France native later had a strong showing in the 83-64 victory over Seattle on June 9 when she amassed eight rebounds, a game-high-tying seven assists and two points in 14:08 minutes of action. She became only the second rookie reserve in WNBA history to tally 8+ rebounds and 7+ assists in an outing, joining Natasha Lacy in the feat.

The Lynx will conclude the regular season tonight against the Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT and the game will air on Bally Sports North and heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

