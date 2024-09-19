Aces to Square off against Seattle in First Round of WNBA Playoffs

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm will square off against one another in the First Round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs beginning Sunday, Sept. 22, with a 7 pm PT tip at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tickets to Las Vegas' 2 home games in the series are sold out, but fans may still be able to find tickets on the secondary market over the coming days on AXS.com.

Connecticut's win over Chicago this evening locked the Aces into the 4 seed, and they will host the first 2 games of the best-of-3 series against the 5th-seeded Storm. Game 2 is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 pm PT, while a Game 3, if necessary, would be played in Seattle with tip time still to be determined.

Las Vegas won the season series between the clubs, 3-1.

DAY DATE GAME GM PT TV

Sun 9/22 Atlanta at New York 1 10:00 AM ESPN

Indiana at Connecticut 1 12:00 PM ABC

Phoenix at Minnesota 1 2:00 PM ESPN

Seattle at Las Vegas 1 7:00 PM ESPN

Tue 9/24 Atlanta at New York 2 4:30 PM ESPN

Seattle at Las Vegas 2 6:30 PM ESPN

Wed 9/25 Indiana at Connecticut 2 4:30 PM ESPN

Phoenix at Minnesota 2 6:30 PM ESPN

Thu 9/26 New York at Atlanta 3* TBD ESPN2

Las Vegas at Seattle 3* TBD ESPN2

Fri 9/27 Connecticut at Indiana 3* TBD ESPN2

Minnesota at Phoenix 3* TBD ESPN2

*If necessary

