Aces to Square off against Seattle in First Round of WNBA Playoffs
September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
NEW YORK - The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm will square off against one another in the First Round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs beginning Sunday, Sept. 22, with a 7 pm PT tip at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tickets to Las Vegas' 2 home games in the series are sold out, but fans may still be able to find tickets on the secondary market over the coming days on AXS.com.
Connecticut's win over Chicago this evening locked the Aces into the 4 seed, and they will host the first 2 games of the best-of-3 series against the 5th-seeded Storm. Game 2 is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 pm PT, while a Game 3, if necessary, would be played in Seattle with tip time still to be determined.
Las Vegas won the season series between the clubs, 3-1.
DAY DATE GAME GM PT TV
Sun 9/22 Atlanta at New York 1 10:00 AM ESPN
Indiana at Connecticut 1 12:00 PM ABC
Phoenix at Minnesota 1 2:00 PM ESPN
Seattle at Las Vegas 1 7:00 PM ESPN
Tue 9/24 Atlanta at New York 2 4:30 PM ESPN
Seattle at Las Vegas 2 6:30 PM ESPN
Wed 9/25 Indiana at Connecticut 2 4:30 PM ESPN
Phoenix at Minnesota 2 6:30 PM ESPN
Thu 9/26 New York at Atlanta 3* TBD ESPN2
Las Vegas at Seattle 3* TBD ESPN2
Fri 9/27 Connecticut at Indiana 3* TBD ESPN2
Minnesota at Phoenix 3* TBD ESPN2
*If necessary
