Liberty Drop Regular Season Finale

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Thursday, the New York Liberty (32-8) fell to the Atlanta Dream (15-25), 67-78, in the final game of the 2024 regular season.

The 2024 Liberty finished the regular season tied with the 2023 team for the best record in franchise history at 32-8.

New York recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 111th consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

One game after scoring a season-high 40 bench points, the Liberty's reserves scored 32 bench points against Atlanta.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, September 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : Atlanta went on an 11-0 run from the 6:39 mark of the first to the 4:07 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : Atlanta went on an 8-0 run from the 7:50 mark of the first to the 6:06 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : Atlanta went on a 10-0 run from the 8:16 mark of the third to the 5:56 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on an 8-0 run from the 8:12 mark of the fourth to the 6:10 mark of the final quarter..

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart finished with 16 points on 50% (5-10) shooting from the field and 100% (5-5) shooting from the line to go along with two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes. Stewart led all scorers with 16 points in the first half for her seventh first half of at least 15 points this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the WNBA.

Nyara Sabally tied her career high with 14 points on 63% (5-8) shooting from the field against Atlanta. Sabally also set her career high for points in a single quarter as she scored 11 points in the third period. This marked Nyara's third double-digit scoring performance of her career and her second consecutive outing with at least 10 points.

Jaylyn Sherrod scored a career-high eight points on 60% (3-5) shooting from the field with one offensive rebound, one assist, and a steal against the Dream.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored nine points on a perfect 100% (3-3) shooting from beyond the arc against her former team.

Jonquel Jones finished with seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with three assists and three blocks against Atlanta. Jonquel moved into 9th on New York's all-time franchise blocks list with her 100th career block in a Liberty jersey. With her layup at 4:19 of the second quarter, Jones became the seventh-fastest player in franchise history to score 1,000 points with the Liberty (79 games). Jonquel finished the regular season averaging a career-high 3.2 assists per game.

Leonie Fiebich scored three points on 100% (1-1) shooting from deep in 11 minutes off the bench. Fiebich made 43.3% of her three-pointers this season, which is the second-best among all rookies with at least 125 attempts in WNBA history. Leonie also recorded a +279 plus-minus in 2024, which is the second-best total plus-minus by a rookie in WNBA history, behind Elena Delle Donne's +282 in 2013.

Sabrina Ionescu recorded a game-high seven assists and made one three-pointer to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 63, which is the second-longest such streak in WNBA history.

LIBERTY 67 | DREAM 78

(32-8) (15-25)

September 19, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

DREAM 21 22 23 12 78

LIBERTY 15 15 19 18 67

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Stewart (16) Howard, Hillmon (13)

REBOUNDS Jones (10) Charles (10)

ASSISTS Ionescu (7) Canada (6)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.