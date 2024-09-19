Tina Charles Moves to First on WNBA's Total Rebounds, Double-Doubles Lists

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles continued to put her fingerprints on history as she became the WNBA's career leader in total rebounds and double-doubles during Thursday night's game against the New York Liberty. Prior to the game, she was inducted into the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.

Charles passed five-time All-WNBA First Team selection Sylvia Fowles on both lists to set the career mark. Over Fowles' decorated 15-year career, she grabbed 4,006 rebounds and secured 193 double-doubles.

A12-year member of the league, Charles joined the Dream as a free agent in February, and the first overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft has continued to add to her storied career. In addition to league records, Charles has made franchise history, breaking Érika de Souza's single-season double-double record of 18 and becoming the first Dream player to ever put up more than 500 points and 300 rebounds in a single season.

These accolades come during a historic season for the league veteran. On Aug. 16, Charles recorded her 3,000th career field goal against the Seattle Storm, where she scored a game-winning shot to cap off a 16-point performance. Less than a week later, she passed forward Tina Thompson for No. 2 on the WNBA All-Time Scoring List in front of a home crowd, converting a layup against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 21.

On Aug. 28, Charles became the first Dream player to ever record a triple-double with the first of her career, totaling 19 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in nearly 38 minutes of play. She cemented her name as only the 18th WNBA player in history to record a triple-double. Notably, all of her career double-doubles have come from the point and rebound statistical categories.

The 2012 WNBA Most Valuable Player has received nine All-WNBA First- and Second-Team Selections during her career. An eight-time WNBA All-Star, Charles was named to four All-Defensive Teams and three U.S. Olympic Teams where she earned gold medals in 2012, 2016 and 2021. Charles was unanimously selected as the 2010 WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Connecticut Sun before stints with the Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty.

