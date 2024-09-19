Atlanta Dream Clinch Berth in 2024 WNBA Playoffs

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream clinched the final spot in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs with a 78-67 win over the New York Liberty Thursday. The eight-seed Dream will stay in New York to play the top-seeded Liberty in a best-of-three series, with the first two games in New York and, if required, game three in Atlanta.

This is the Dream's second consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Tanisha Wright, who led the team to a first-round battle in last year's playoffs against the Dallas Wings. The Dream last qualified for back-to-back postseasons in 2013 and 2014. Atlanta has made three WNBA Finals appearances and seven Conference Finals appearances since 2010.

The 2024 WNBA Playoffs are set to begin on Sept. 22, with the top eight teams in the league competing in a best-of-three series. The winners of each first-round series will advance to a best-of-five semifinal round, and the winners of each seminal round series will then advance to the WNBA Finals, another best-of-five series.

Led by its big three of two-time WNBA All-Star and Olympian Rhyne Howard, 2024 WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray and WNBA record-holder Tina Charles, the Dream opened the second half of the season on a three-game winning streak. The start thrust the Atlanta roster to become one of the league's most competitive teams after the Olympic break.

Charles powered the squad through the stretch with her experience and production, breaking records and making history in nearly every game since the season resumed in August. In addition to claiming the league's rebound and double-double records, the center recorded her and the franchise's first-ever triple-double three weeks ago. Two weeks before that, she claimed the No. 2 spot on the WNBA's All-Time Scoring List. She's also claimed both the franchise single season records for rebounding and double-doubles.

Dream fans can stay informed with the latest playoff information, including single-game playoff tickets, at dream.wnba.com/.

