September 19 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks Postgame Notes

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES SPARKS 68, MINNESOTA LYNX 51

TARGET CENTER, THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Miller/Pili - 8 Smith - 8 Smith/Hiedeman - 3

Los Angeles Sparks Hamby - 20 Jackson - 8 Sims - 9

Lynx Notes

Diamond Miller finished with eight points and three rebounds in 20:28 minutes of action. This marks Miller's second game of the season (34th career) scoring 5+ points in a contest (MR: August 17, 2024 at Washington).

Alissa Pili ended the game with eight points on 3-of-7 from the field, two rebounds and a career-high tying two steals (MR: July 9, 2024 at Los Angeles). This marks Pili's second highest scoring game of the season, only trailing her 20-point performance from May 31, 2024 vs. Phoenix.

Alanna Smith finished with six points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23:28 minutes of action. This marks Smith's 17th game of the season (39th career) contributing 5+points/5+rebounds/1+steal/1+block. In such games, Smith is 24-15 throughout her career and the Lynx are 14-3 this season.

Team Notes

Ending this season with a home record of 16-4, the Lynx end the 2024 regular season tied with their franchise record for home wins in a season that they set during the 2012 season (16-1).

Sparks Notes

Dearica Hamby led the effort for the Sparks, ending with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 40:00 minutes of action.

Next Game

The Lynx will begin the 2024 WNBA Playoffs in their first-round matchup against the Phoenix Mercury. Game One is scheduled for Sunday, September 22nd at Target Center. Tip is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on ESPN and heard on KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

