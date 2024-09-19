Fever to Face Connecticut in First Round of Playoffs

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever will face the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. The WNBA announced the full schedule for the first round on Thursday night after all playoff seeds were locked in.

The Fever are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Indiana finished the regular season with a record of 20-20 and will be the sixth seed in the postseason. They will face third-seeded Connecticut in a best-of-three series. Under the current format, Connecticut will host the first two games of the series. Should the two teams split the first two games, the Fever would then host a decisive Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Game 1 is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on Sunday and will air nationally on ABC. Game 2 will be on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET and broadcast by ESPN. Game 3 will be on Friday and air on ESPN2. The time for Game 3 is still TBD.

The Fever and Sun met four times in the regular season. Connecticut won the first three matchups, but the Fever prevailed in the final meeting, an 84-80 victory on Aug. 28 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana and Connecticut have met three times previously in the playoffs, with all of their postseason meetings being first-round series. The Sun swept the Fever in 2005, but the Fever won in three games both 2007 and 2012, the latter year being the start of Indiana's run to the first WNBA championship in franchise history.

Below is the complete first round schedule.

Game 1: Indiana at Connecticut | Sunday, Sept. 22 | 3:00 PM ET | ABC

Game 2: Indiana at Connecticut | Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7:30 PM ET | ESPN

Game 3 (If Necessary): Connecticut at Indiana | Friday, Sept. 27 | Time TBD | ESPN2

