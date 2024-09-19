Mystics vs. Fever Postgame Information - September 19

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. INDIANA FEVER

September 19, 2024

Mystics 92 - Fever 91

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (92) Koné (20) Koné (7) Engstler (4)

Fever (91) Wallace (17) Clark, Smith (5) Clark (8)

Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics closed their regular season with the highest attendance in league history with a record-breaking total of 20,711 fans in attendance, breaking the previous record of 20,674 set by the Mystics during the 1999 season

The Mystics tied their season-high for points in a half with 52 points in the first half of the contest (Last: 6/29/24 vs Aces).

The Mystics dished out 23 assists, continuing to add to their franchise record of 20+ assist games in a season with their 31 st tonight.

Sika Koné tallied a career high of 20 points in the game to lead the team off the bench. She tied her career high with a team high of seven rebounds, to go along with two assists.

This is the third time in the last eight days that Kone has surpassed her previous career high in points.

Koné's performance marks the fourth time that a Mystics player has scored 20+ points off the bench this season, the last time being Emily Engstler on June 22 against Dallas.

This is the first time in her career that she has had 20+ points and 5+ rebounds in a game.

Emily Engstler had 17 points, five rebounds, and a team-high of four assists.

This is the fourth time in Engstler's career and third time this season where she has scored 15+ points and 5+ rebounds in a game.

Engstler went 3-4 from behind the three-point line tying a season-high of threes made in a game.

Ariel Atkins had 17 points, two assists, and three steals in the game.

Ariel Atkins has made 79 three-pointers on the season, tying for second-most in a season in Mystics history (Ivory Latta, 2015)

This was Atkin's 20 th game this season with 15+ points, making it the most 15+ most point games that she has ever had in a season. ever in a season, breaking her previous record of 18 15+ point games from 2022.

This season Atkins scored career high points in a season with 597 with a previous high 527 points from the 2022 season.

Jade Melbourne had nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and four steals off the bench.

Melbourne tied her career high of four steals from July 11, 2023.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 12 points, one rebound, three assists, and one steal on the night

Walker-Kimbrough tied Vicky Bullett with 171 assists for tenth in franchise history.

With her 12 points, Walker-Kimbrough broke the franchise record for most points scored off the bench in a season, finishing the season with 284 points, surpassing Tianna Hawkins (272, 2019 season).

Brittney Sykes had was one of five Mystics with double digit scoring with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Julie Vanloo passed Teresa Weatherspoon for seventh on the All-Time Rookie assists list with 173.

