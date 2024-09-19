Phoenix Mercury Signs Amy Atwell to Rest-Of-Season Contract
September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
The Phoenix Mercury has signed guard Amy Atwell to a rest-of-season contract. Atwell, who won an Olympic bronze medal with Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has appeared in five games with Phoenix this season, averaging 1.8 points and 0.8 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 19, 2024
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Amy Atwell to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Minnesota Lynx Re-Sign Olivia Époupa - Minnesota Lynx
- WNBA on ION More Than Doubles Viewership from 2023 and Delivers 23.37 Million Viewers During 2024 Season - WNBA
- Fever Close out Regular Season at Mystics on Thursday Night - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Amy Atwell to Rest-Of-Season Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Sophie Cunningham to Contract Extension
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Amy Atwell to Second Seven-Day Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Celeste Taylor to Rest-Of-Season Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Guard Amy Atwell to Seven-Day Contract