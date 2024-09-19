Phoenix Mercury Signs Amy Atwell to Rest-Of-Season Contract

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







The Phoenix Mercury has signed guard Amy Atwell to a rest-of-season contract. Atwell, who won an Olympic bronze medal with Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has appeared in five games with Phoenix this season, averaging 1.8 points and 0.8 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.

