Winterfest 2020 Just One Year Out

December 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH- One year from TODAY the thrills and excitement of hockey being played outdoors will return to the Glass City, during Winterfest 2020, presented by ProMedica. The 18-day community-wide event at Fifth Third Field will be a celebration of hockey and all things winter happening in the Toledo area.

Winterfest 2020 runs from December 17, 2020 through January 3, 2021. Festivities will include:

Two outdoor Toledo Walleye games on December 26 and December 31

Toledo Hockey Alumni Game on December 30

College, high school and youth outdoor hockey games

Public open skate sessions Much more!

More than 8,200 tickets have already been reserved for the two Walleye games during Winterfest 2020, more than 80 youth teams have been booked for the Winterfest Youth Hockey Tournament, and less than 50 ice time slots remain!

Winterfest 2020 ticket packages are on sale now, get yours before the two Walleye games sell out (and they will sell out!).

Winterfest 2020 Field Level Packages are $90 each and include a Field Level ticket to the December 26 and December 31 Walleye games, the Toledo Hockey Alumni Game and a Commemorative Winterfest Blanket.

Winterfest 2020 Club Level Packages are $110 each and include a Club Level ticket to the December 26 and December 31 Walleye games, the Toledo Hockey Alumni Game, indoor access to the Club Level facilities, and a Commemorative Winterfest Blanket.

Single game ticket opportunities for the December 26 and December 31 Walleye games include an All-You-Can-Eat Seats at $60 for adults and $48 for children 12 and under, which includes seats in the Roost and indoor access to an all-you-can-eat menu.

For Winterfest ticket packages, call 419-725-9255 or order online at www.toledowalleye.com/tickets/holidaypacks.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2019

Winterfest 2020 Just One Year Out - Toledo Walleye

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.