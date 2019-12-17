Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Martin Ouellette of the UtahâGrizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 9-15. It is the fifth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Ouellette went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .962 in two appearances against Newfoundland last week.

Acquired in a trade with Atlanta onâMonday, the 27-year-old stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 4-0 win in his Grizzlies' debut on Friday and made 32 saves in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Saint-Hippolyte,âQuebec, Ouellette is 6-6-0 in 12 appearances with Atlanta and Utah this season with a 3.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 889.

He has appeared in 173 career ECHL games with Utah, Atlanta, Orlando, Florida and Reading with an overall record of 106-51-12 with 11 shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has also seen action in 27 career AmericanâHockey League games with Syracuse and Lehigh Valley where he is 14-5-1 with two shutouts, a 2.15 goal-against average and a .930 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Ouellette played four seasons at the University of Maine, where he appeared in 82 career games and went 28-33-14 with seven shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Runners Up: Parker Milner, South Carolina (2-0-1, 2.14 GAA, .905 save pct.) and Jordan Ruby, Wheeling (2-0-0, 2.00âGAA, .931 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Cole Kehler (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Clint Windsor (Orlando), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo) and Evan Weninger (Wichita).

