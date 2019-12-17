Hunter Fejes Heads Overseas to Austria

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Hunter Fejes has signed with EHC Black Wings Linz of Austria's Erste Bank Eishockey Liga. Orlando has consequently suspended Fejes in order to protect his ECHL playing rights.

Fejes, 25, recorded 10 points (4g-6a) and six penalty minutes in 15 games with Orlando this season. He also added one assist and two penalty minutes in seven games while on a try-out with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Fejes departs the Solar Bears after playing for parts of the past three seasons with the team, collecting 57 points (26g-31a) and 70 penalty minutes in 62 games.

