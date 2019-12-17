Thunder Announces All-Star Classic Draft Party

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the team will host a draft party at 7 p.m. on January 8 located at Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill.

At this event, the Thunder will be split into two teams for the 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota.

The two team captains will be announced on January 7, a day before the event. One captain will represent the Hammers and one will represent the Bolts. The whole team will be on hand to mingle with the fans and be a part of the festivities.

Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill is located at 524 S. Seneca Street.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

