Bonis Is Back

December 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Kyle Bonis has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

Following a season and a half in which he was overseas, Bonis returns to Toledo where he played from 2014 through 2018. This year the Lindsay, Ontario native appeared in 27 games for HKM Zvolen in Slovakia with 17 goals and six assists. Last season Bonis skated in 48 games in Norway for Frisk Asker that saw him score 25 goals with 24 assists.

Since 2014, Bonis has appeared in 172 games for Toledo, and he ranks sixth all-time in scoring with 146 points. His 83 goals are fourth most in Walleye history. The 30-year-old still owns the single season Walleye record with 36 goals in the 2014-2015 campaign. The 2017-2018 was the last in which he wore a Walleye sweater with 66 contests that saw him score 27 goals with 24 assists. In his career, Bonis has also skated in 101 career AHL games with 15 goals and 9 assists, including appearing in an AHL best 52 games for the Rochester Americans with 10 goals and 2 assists in 2016-2017.

During his four years at Ferris State (2009-2013), Bonis picked up 47 goals and 30 assists over 136 total games played. As a senior in 2012-13 he scored 19 goals, was Second Team for the Senior CLASS Award and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He helped the Bulldogs win a CCHA regular season championship in the 2011-12 season with a college high 31 points (19G, 12A).

Toledo has two games on the road this week starting in Wheeling on Friday and ending in Indy on Saturday. Fans can watch all the Walleye away games at Fleetwood's Tap Room or listen on Fox Sports 1230 WCWA. The team returns home for two holiday games on Friday, December 27 and Sunday, December 29. For tickets go to www.toledowalleye.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.