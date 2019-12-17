Stingrays Donate 11,754 Teddy Bears to Salvation Army

South Carolina Stingrays Teddy Bear Toss

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, donated 11,754 stuffed animals from Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss game at the North Charleston Coliseum to The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program on Tuesday with help from the team's players and staff.

The Angel Tree Program gives toys to children in need for the holiday season. Each family registered for the program is screened through a process that helps verify their needs. In addition, The Salvation Army works with community partners to ensure that every family is being served at Christmas.

Forward Dylan Steman scored the goal that started the on-ice frenzy just 2:13 into the game's first period. South Carolina went on to defeat Greenville in the contest by a 3-0 score.

The team partnered with Crews Chevy, the sponsor of Saturday's game, who also helped move the bears from the North Charleston Coliseum to the donation location.

"We have 2,100 angels this year so we're stuffing the bags as well as we can with the teddy bears which is awesome, said Bethany Burns, Corps Officer with the Salvation Army in Charleston. "The teddy bears add a special little something for the kids to have for the holiday season and we don't know how we would've done this without so much help from the players. 2,100 bags with just a few people is almost unheard of, it would take us all day to do this. Having the whole team help us has been huge and we've forever grateful for that."

South Carolina is back in action on Friday night when they host the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

