Johnson Earns ECHL Weekly Honors

December 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that Cyclones forward Ben Johnson has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of December 9-15. The Calumet MI, native accounted for five goals and four assists last week for Cincinnati, helping the 'Clones to a 3-01-0 record in their four games.

Johnson started his week off with a goal and the game-tying assist in Wednesday's 3-2, come-from-behind overtime win over the Kalamazoo Wings. He made his biggest contributions on Friday night, when he lit the lamp twice and dished out two more helpers in a 5-2 win over the Wings.

The 25-year-old was not done, and added another assist on Saturday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toledo Walleye, before adding two more goals in Sunday afternoon's 4-1 road win over the Wings.

Drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2012 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, Johnson is on a five-game point streak, totaling five goals and five assists in that time, and he is second on the Cyclones in scoring with 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. His 11 goals are tied for second and his 14 assists are third, and he has six multi-point efforts this season.

Johnson skated in 44 games for the Cyclones a year ago, accounting for 10 goals and 18 assists, and has also played in 74 games for the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and Orlando Solar Bears, along with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Albany Devils, accounting for 11 goals and 13 assists in that time.

Prior to turning pro, he enjoyed a successful junior hockey career with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Windsor Spitfires, accounting for 66 goals and 62 assists in 191 career games.

