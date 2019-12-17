'Blades Weekly: Homestand Continues with Three Divisional Tilts

Michael Huntebrinker of the Florida Everblades (right) leaps into the air following a score against the Kansas City Mavericks

ESTERO, Fla. - After earning five of six possible points last week, the Florida Everblades continue a season-high seven-game homestand this week with the first home matchups of the season against the Atlanta Gladiators and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Dec. 11 | at Jacksonville Icemen - W, 3-2

Hunter Garlent scored his first career game-winning goal with 8:37 gone in the third period, and Joe Pendenza notched two points (1g-1a) in his debut with the team to help Florida earn its first win against the Icemen this season.

Dec. 13 | vs. Kansas City Mavericks - W, 5-3

Zach Magwood netted his second multi-goal game of the year and Michael Huntebrinker tied the team season-high with a three-point game to help the 'Blades pick up their third straight win.

Dec. 14 | vs. Kansas City Mavericks - L, 4-5 (OT)

Florida battled back from two separate deficits in the third period to pick up a point in its final game against a Mountain Division team this season. Michael Huntebrinker scored shorthanded to even the game at four with just 3:50 left in regulation.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Dec. 18 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Dec. 20 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Dec. 21 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

'BLADES BIOS

After being assigned Wednesday by the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, Joe Pendenza posted five points (2g-3a) in his first three games with Florida last week.

Michael Huntebrinker has recorded multiple points in four straight games, an individual season-high point streak, and has three goals and six assists in that four-game stretch.

John McCarron played in his 200th game with the Everblades on Saturday, becoming only the ninth player in franchise history to hit that milestone.

Zach Magwood has five multi-point games this season, and four of those have come over his last nine games. He has 10 points (6g-4a) in that nine-game stretch.

QUICK HITS

Florida tabbed two short-handed goals last week and is tied for third in the ECHL with five short-handed goals this season.

The Everblades tied a season-high for a home game with five goals against Kansas City on Friday.

Six of Florida's last nine games, including three of its last four, have been decided by just one goal. The Everblades are tied for sixth in the ECHL with seven wins in one-goal games.

Florida has played in eight overtime games, the fourth-most overtime games in the league.

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall record: 15-7-2-2

Home record: 7-4-1-0

Road record: 8-3-1-2

Last week's record: 2-0-1-0

Last 10 games: 4-2-2-2

Division standings: 2nd

Conference standings: 4th

League standings: 6th

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Blake Winiecki (12)

A: John McCarron (15)

PTS: Winiecki (22)

+/-: Logan Roe/Zach Magwood (+15)

SH: J. McCarron (92)

Goals-against average: Ken Appleby (2.48)

Save percentage: Cam Johnson (.914)

Wins: Appleby (10)

RANKS

Blake Winiecki leads the ECHL with two shootout goals.

Ken Appleby is tied for the league lead with 10 wins and ranks third in minutes played (1039).

Logan Roe is tied for sixth among defensemen with 18 points (6g-12a) and ranks first among blueliners with a plus-minus rating of +15.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Hump Day Deals (Dec. 18) - Celebrate Hump Day with $2 beer, wine and hot dogs courtesy of Bud Light, Barefoot Wine, and John Morrell! New Amsterdam vodka drinks are just $4 all night.

239 Friday (Dec. 20) - Score on a great deal with two (2) Premium Level seats, two (2) boxes of candy, and one (1) large popcorn for $39! Additionally, the 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Dec. 20. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.

Star Wars Night (Dec. 21) - USE THE FORCE, JEDI! Star Wars Night will take you to a galaxy far, far away. Characters from the popular movie series will be in attendance at Hertz Arena on a night filled with movie references and Star Wars-themed intermission games and activities. Score on a special Star Wars-themed t-shirt and ticket package at floridaeverblades.com/starwars.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

