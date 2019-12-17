ECHL Transactions - December 17
December 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 17, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Mitch Vandergunst, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Reading:
Mike Crocock, D from Newfoundland
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)
Delete Scott Conway, F recalled by Providence
Orlando:
Delete Hunter Fejes, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Toledo:
Add Kyle Bonis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Moffat, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Bonis, F placed on reserve
Delete Filip Larsson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Utah:
Add Peter Tischke, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Steve Johnson, D loaned to Cleveland
Wichita:
Add Stuart Skinner, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Lane Bauer, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Smith, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Delete Brendan DeJong, D suspended by team, removed from roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 17, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - December 17 - ECHL
- Thunder Announces All-Star Classic Draft Party - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Utah at Wichita. December 17th - Utah Grizzlies
- BGSU Joins Winterfest 2020 Lineup - Toledo Walleye
- Bonis Is Back - Toledo Walleye
- Cincinnati's Johnson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Johnson Earns ECHL Weekly Honors - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Martin Ouellette Named Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Hockey Day in Maine Celebrates Sport, Fans on January 4th - Maine Mariners
- Hunter Fejes Heads Overseas to Austria - Orlando Solar Bears
- Winterfest 2020 Just One Year Out - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.