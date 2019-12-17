ECHL Transactions - December 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 17, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Mitch Vandergunst, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:

Mike Crocock, D from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)

Delete Scott Conway, F recalled by Providence

Orlando:

Delete Hunter Fejes, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Toledo:

Add Kyle Bonis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Moffat, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Bonis, F placed on reserve

Delete Filip Larsson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Utah:

Add Peter Tischke, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Steve Johnson, D loaned to Cleveland

Wichita:

Add Stuart Skinner, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Lane Bauer, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Smith, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Delete Brendan DeJong, D suspended by team, removed from roster

