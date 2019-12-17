BGSU Joins Winterfest 2020 Lineup

December 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH- The Toledo Walleye will once again partner with Bowling Green State University to present an outdoor Division I college hockey game during Winterfest 2020, presented by ProMedica.

The Falcons will play their second outdoor hockey game in school history against RIT on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 6 p.m. under the lights at Fifth Third Field. BGSU played an outdoor game at the inaugural Toledo Walleye Winterfest event in 2014, a game that ended in a 2-2 tie against Robert Morris University.

"We are excited to once again partner with the Toledo Walleye for the second outdoor game in our program's history," said Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger. Coach Ty Eigner has continued to build upon the storied tradition of BGSU Hockey and we are excited to showcase that tradition in this unique way."

The first "modern-era" collegiate outdoor hockey game was played on Oct. 6, 2001 when Michigan State and Michigan played in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. At the end of the 2018-19 season, there were 36 collegiate men's hockey games played outdoors.

"It's a natural fit to have Bowling Green return to Fifth Third Field to be part of Winterfest 2020 and we're excited to welcome RIT," said Toledo Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam. "This will be a premiere college matchup. Our fans keep a close eye on the nationally ranked BGSU program knowing players may one day wear a Walleye sweater."

This season both BGSU and RIT have local ties with Tyler Spezia (BGSU) and Abbott Girduckis (RIT) playing for Toledo.

Winterfest 2020 is an 18-day community-wide outdoor celebration that kicks off on December 17, 2020. Fifth Third Field will again be converted from a baseball field into an outdoor hockey rink. In addition to the BGSU- RIT game, the Toledo Walleye will play two ECHL outdoor hockey games on December 26 and for the first time at home on December 31. There will also be youth, high school and adult hockey at the outdoor rink. Kids and adults alike will enjoy a Rockefeller Center-like experience during community open skates.

Individual and group tickets to the BGSU/RIT outdoor hockey game will go on sale Friday, February 28, 2020. Tickets will be available at www.toledowalleye.com and at either Toledo Mud Hens or Toledo Walleye box office location.

Toledo Walleye FINatics and BGSU hockey season ticket holders will receive BGSU/RIT Winterfest tickets as part of their 2020-21 season ticket packages.

Winterfest individual and group packages are currently available by calling 419-725-9255 or by visiting www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.