Martin Ouellette Named Goaltender of the Week

December 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies goaltender Martin Ouellette was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week from December 9th-15th, where Ouellette won 2 games in his first weekend with the club after being acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Gladiators.

Ouellette got a 19 save shutout in his Grizzlies debut on December 13th vs Newfoundland. He followed up that effort with a 32 of 34 save performance on December 14th in a 3-2 Grizzlies win over Newfoundland.

It's the fifth time that Ouellette was named league Goaltender of the Week. It's the second time that a Grizzlies goaltender has won the honor this season as Hunter Miska won the award from November 18-24.

In his ECHL career Ouellette has an overall record of 106-51-12 with 11 shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

The Grizzlies begin a 4 game road trip on December 17th at Wichita. Utah returns home for games on December 27th, 28th and 30th against the Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center. Tickets are available at the Maverik Center box office or utahgrizzlies.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.