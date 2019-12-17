Growlers Strike the Thunder 5-3

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their home winning streak to nine games in a 5-3 victory against the Adirondack Thunder Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.

Adirondack struck first at 4:54 of the opening period after Nikita Popugaev was left all alone and fired a backhand up and over the glove of Maksim Zhukov giving the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Matt Salhany roofed a wrister just over a minute and a half later for a 2-0 Thunder lead. Growlers Head Coach John Snowden pulled Zhukov after the goal and was replaced by Parker Gahagen between the pipes.

Evan Neugold got the home side on the board finishing off a beautiful passing play and firing a laser behind former Growler Eamon McAdam cutting the deficit to 2-1 at 9:56 of the opening frame, and Brady Ferguson came streaking down the wing and tucked a backhander in the back of the net for his team-leading 14th goal of the season 1:05 later tying the game at 2-2. The Thunder looked to have re-stored their lead with 7:04 remaining in the first, but video review confirmed no goal.

Scott Pooley, fresh off a lengthy stint with the Toronto Marlies, gave the Growlers their first lead of the game at 16:51 of the first after firing one five-hole on a shorthanded breakaway for a 3-2 score after the opening 20 minutes of play.

Ryan Walker supplied the only offense of the second period by one-timing a slapper between the hashmarks to get the Thunder back on the board with a powerplay goal at 12:13 to tie the game up at 3-3.

Justin Brazeau re-stored the Growlers lead just 1:02 into the third period by banging home a loose puck in front of the Thunder net, becoming the sixth Growler this season to reach the double-digit goal plateau, and Giorgio Estephan extended the lead to 5-3 with 5:17 remaining in the game unleashing a cannon up and over McAdam.

The Thunder pulled McAdam with 2:30 remaining in the game for an extra attacker, but Parker Gahagen was rock-solid between the pipes to preserve the 5-3 win.

Quick Hits

Scott Pooley has goals in six straight games

Grand Falls-Winsor native A.J. Whiffen served as Adirondack's back-up goaltender

The three stars were 3 - P. Gahagen (NFL), 2 - B. Ferguson (NFL) and 1 - M. Hollowell (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers are set to rematch against the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday night at Mile One Centre before embarking on their Holiday break. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com and at the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Adirondack Thunder (11-12-2-3) at Newfoundland Growlers (19-10-0-0)

Tuesday, December 17th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st ADK 4:54 N. Popugaev (3) R. Walker, C. Curti V 3 12 17 25 37 H 6 8 17 39 45

2 - 0 2 1st ADK 6:32 M. Salhany (8) J. Henry, M. Szmatula V 2 6 15 21 91 H 3 9 12 21 22

2 - 1 3 1st NFL 9:56 E. Neugold (6) A. Luchuk, G. Estephan V 5 7 8 17 25 H 6 8 26 27 29

2 - 2 4 1st NFL 11:01 B. Ferguson (14) M. Power V 2 6 15 21 91 H 9 11 12 22 36

2 - 3 5 1st NFL 16:51 S. Pooley (11) M. Bradley SH V 7 12 18 23 25 H 11 12 27 36

3 - 3 6 2nd ADK 12:13 R. Walker (4) N. Popugaev, J. Linhart PP V 7 12 18 23 25 H 11 12 27 36

3 - 4 7 3rd NFL 1:02 J. Brazeau (10) C. Conrad, M. Hollowell PP V 2 7 8 15 H 11 13 17 26 39

3 - 5 8 3rd NFL 14:43 G. Estephan (12) A. Luchuk V 2 3 15 37 91 H 11 26 27 29 36

