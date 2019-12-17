Cincinnati's Johnson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Ben Johnson of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 9-15.

Johnson scored five goals, added four assists and was a +7 in four games last week.

The 25-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win against Kalamazoo onâWednesday, picked up four points (2g-2a) in a 5-2 victory over the K-Wings onâFriday, picked up an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toledo onâSaturday and had a pair of goals in a 4-1 win at Kalamazoo onâSunday.

A native of Calumet, Michigan, Johnson has posted 25 points (11g-14a) in 24 games with the Cyclones this season.

Johnson has recorded 67 points (26g-41a) in 93 career ECHLâgames with Cincinnati, Adirondack and Orlando while adding 10 points (6g-4a) in 49 career AmericanâHockey League games with Albany.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson tallied 128 points (66g-62a) in 191 career games with Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Ben Johnson a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Michael Huntebrinker, Florida (3 gp, 1g, 6a, 7 pts.) and A.J. White, Idaho (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: David Vallorani (Brampton), Brett McKenzie (Fort Wayne), Johno May (Orlando), Dan DeSalvo (SouthâCarolina), Brett Boeing (Toledo), Jack Kopacka (Tulsa), Nick Saracino (Wheeling) and Ostap Safin (Wichita).

