ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Rapid City's Saulnier fined, suspended

Rapid City's Brennan Saulnier has been suspended for four games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #315, Wheeling at Rapid City, on Dec. 13.

Saulnier was assessed a match penalty for fighting a game misconduct for continuing altercation at 14:51 of the second period. He is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Saulnier missed Rapid City's game vs. Wheeling on Dec. 14, and will miss games at Allen (Dec. 20 and Dec. 21) and vs. Wichita (Dec. 27).

Jacksonville players fined, suspended

The following Jacksonville players have been suspended and fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #333, Jacksonville at South Carolina, on Dec. 15.

Dalton Thrower has been suspended for one games as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 5:06 of the third period.

Thrower will miss Jacksonville's game vs. Atlanta on Dec. 20.

Garret Ross has been suspended for three games as a result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category 3, at 10:52 of the second period.

Emerson Clark has been suspended for three games as a result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category 3, at 11:26 of the third period.

Ross and Clark will both miss Jacksonville's games vs. Atlanta (Dec. 20), vs. South Carolina (Dec. 21) and at Orlando (Dec. 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

