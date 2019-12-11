Wings Pick up a Point in Overtime Loss
December 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (7-11-3-0) outplayed the top team in the Central Division for two periods, leading 2-0 entering the third. But the Cincinnati Cyclones (16-6-2-0) rallied to force overtime and defeated the Wings 3-2 in the extra frame Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center.
The K-Wings jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when David Pope, fresh off a weeklong stint with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets, circled the net and snuck a shot under the crossbar 2:56 into the game. After the two teams exchanged unsuccessful power plays, Boston Leier made it 2-0 when he fooled Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a wraparound goal in the final three minutes of the period.
Kalamazoo dominated the second period with a 12-4 shots advantage, not including two posts hit in the period. The K-Wings, however, were turned away each time by Luukkonen. Jake Kielly stopped four shots for a two-period total of 12, as Kalamazoo carried their 2-0 lead into the third.
Cincinnati scored twice in the first 8:30 of the third period to tie the game. First Ben Johnson deflected in a centering pass from Jesse Schultz to put the Cyclones on the board 4:35 into the frame. Tobie Bisson then evened the score with a shot from the point that ricocheted in off of a Kalamazoo stick.
Brady Vail completed the Cyclones comeback with a goal midway through the overtime period, sending the K-Wings away with a single point. Kalamazoo outshot Cincinnati 27-19 in the game and led for 41:39 of game time.
The K-Wings stay in Cincinnati and face the Cyclones again Friday at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center. Catch the action on ECHL TV and 1660 AM, The Fan, with pregame coverage starting at 7:15 p.m.
