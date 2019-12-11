Charles Williams Earns Second Shutout this Season in 4-0 Win over the Mavericks

December 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDEPENDENCE , MO - The Indy Fuel (10-12-0-0) outscored the Kansas City Mavericks (14-6-2-0) 4-0 in tonight's dominant win at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Charles Williams stopped 32 of 32 shots faced to pick up his second shutout of the season.

The game started off slow with both of the teams going scoreless in the first period. The first goal of the night came at 15:11 in the second period when a scramble in front of the Mavericks net allowed Spencer Watson to divert the puck to Bobby MacIntyre who was waiting at the left side of the net to tap it in over net minder Tyler Parsons pads.

Halfway through the third period the Fuel were on the man advantage when Liam Coughlin snuck in the goal amongst a pile in front of the goal to extend the Fuel's lead to 2-0 at 9:51 in the third. Derian Plouffe followed up not too long after on the breakaway beating out defenseman Zach Osborn and missing the first shot but recovered to slot the puck high into the corner of the net to make the score 3-0.

The Fuel sealed the deal with a redirected shot by Sam Kurker from Craig Wyszomirski on the power play at 17:24 to bring the final score to 4-0.

Williams earned his second shutout of the season and his sixth in his ECHL career blocking all 32 shots that came his way in the net.

The Fuel were 2-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Fuel head home to Indianapolis to take on the Toledo Walleye this Thursday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for a 7:05 puck drop before facing the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday for Teddy Bear Toss night.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.