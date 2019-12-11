Swamp Rabbits Fall to Atlanta

Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard stops the Atlanta Gladiators

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Ryan Bednard made 33 saves on 35 shots over the course of regulation and kept a playoff style close game in reach for the Swamp Rabbits, but the Atlanta Gladiators utilized a 2-0 lead through the first 30 minutes of regulation, and staved off the Swamp Rabbits' comeback attempt in a 3-1 victory over Greenville on Wednesday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Joel Messner's empty-net goal from about 190 feet was a clearing attempt off the glass that bounced into the net slowly but true and put the game out of reach with just over a minute to go.

A shorthanded bid was the extent of Greenville's offensive attack on Wednesday. Liam Pecararo forced a steal after a point shot missed the target, and broke on a two-on-one break with Michael Pelech. Pecararo was forever patient, dangled and took the shot that squeaked through Sean Bonar, and Pelech stashed home the rebound.

The goal was under review due to the fact that Atlanta hit the crossbar just moments before, but it was ruled that the goal did not stand for Atlanta, and Greenville's stood to cut the lead in half.

Atlanta scored first on the night on a partial breakaway for Logan Nelson. At the 3:18 mark, Nelson cruised past the defense, and stashed a backhander into the back of the net to open the scoring.

Samuel Asselin doubled the lead on a deflection of a point shot from Alexey Solovyev close to the midway point of regulation time.

Bonar kept the Swamp Rabbits at bay with a 30 save performance. Atlanta's penalty kill was only forced into action once as well, as the Swamp Rabbits' power play was unsuccessful.

