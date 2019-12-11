Thunder Receive Forward Alex Tonge from Everblades

December 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced that forward Alex Tonge has been acquired from Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.

Tonge, 24, has 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) in 18 games played with the Everblades since March of 2019. The Kingston, ON native spent four seasons at Robert Morris University where he collected 138 points (56 goals, 82 assists) in 146 games. Tonge was over a point per game in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Prior to his college career, Tonge played four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Kingston Voyageurs. He totaled 156 points (63 goals, 93 assists) in 157 games with the Voyageurs and finished in the top 10 in league scoring in each of his last two seasons. He tabbed 72 points (29 goals, 43 assists) in 2013-14 and 69 points (28 goals, 41assists) in 2014-15.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS IS COMING THIS SATURDAY! The Thunder host Nickelodeon Night this Saturday, December 14th when they take on the Allen Americans at 5pm. Get a ticket to the game, a pregame meet and greet with SpongeBob and a commemorative SpongeBob puck for just $20!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.