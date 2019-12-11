AHL's Admirals Assign Forward Joe Pendenza to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals have assigned forward Joe Pendenza to the Florida Everblades, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday.

In addition to that transaction, the Everblades have traded forward Alex Tonge to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Pendenza, 29, is in his sixth season as a pro and has posted an assist in nine games with the Admirals this season.

A native of Wilmington, Massachusetts, Pendenza has played most of his pro career in the AHL, registering 34 goals and 76 points in 255 career AHL games. He has played in parts of four seasons with Milwaukee and two seasons with the Cleveland Monsters. Pendenza's best AHL campaign came in the 2016-17 season with Cleveland when he tied his career-high with nine goals and established a career-high with 21 points. Pendenza also has 50 points (23g-27a) in 62 career ECHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Pendenza played 152 career games in four seasons with UMass-Lowell from 2010-14. He registered 49 career goals and 110 points with the River Hawks and helped them capture Hockey East regular season and tournament championships in 2012-13.

Tonge suited up in 18 games for the Everblades over the last two seasons after turning pro at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. The Kingston, Ontario, native registered seven goals and 13 points total, including two goals and three assists in 13 games this year.

Before his pro career, Tonge played four years with Robert Morris University from 2015-19. He averaged nearly a point per game in his college career, netting 56 goals and 138 points in 146 games with the Colonials.

Florida starts a three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup in Jacksonville. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. against the Icemen.

