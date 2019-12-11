Mariners to Offer "Skate and Scarf" Packages for Holiday Games

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced today a special ticket offer for their two post-holiday home games at the Cross Insurance Arena on December 26th and 27th. It's the "Skate and Scarf" package, and it's available only in a limited quantity.

For $29, fans can get a ticket to the game of their choice (Dec. 26 or 27), a pre-game skate with Beacon the Puffin, a Mariners scarf, and a pre-game snack buffet featuring cookies, coffee, and hot chocolate.

Pregame skates will take place one hour and 45 minutes prior to each "doors open" time - 4:15 on December 26th and 4:30 on December 27th. Fans who purchase the package will be able to skate for an hour and enjoy a snack buffet in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge for the remainder of the time until doors open.

"The Skate and Scarf Pack is a great way to cap off the holiday week," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners V.P. of Business Operations "Come out to the Cross Insurance Arena, skate off all the sugar cookies and gingerbread houses, warm up with a scarf, grab some snacks and then watch an exciting Mariners game! It will be a great day out of the house for you and your family."

On Thursday, December 26th, the Mariners will host the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 PM for Nickelodeon Takeover night. The Mariners will wear Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys, which will be auctioned on the Handbid App. In addition, it's "Jewish Heritage Night," for Hanukkah, featuring an intermission menorah lighting ceremony. Pre-game skate will take place from 4:15-5:15 PM with the snack buffet in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge from 5:15-6.

The Reading Royals are in town for "STEM Day" on Friday, December 27th for a 7:15 PM faceoff. In-game promotions will focus on science and technology. Pre-game skate will be held from 4:30-5:30 with snack buffet from 5:30-6:15.

Only 100 "Skate and Scarf" packages are available per game and they can be purchased through FEVO at this link: https://www.fevo.com/discovery/Maine-Mariners-Family-Skate-EjrldEzv

Individual tickets for all games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling 833-GO-MAINE.

