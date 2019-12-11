ECHL Transactions - December 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 11, 2019:

Adirondack:

Delete James Phelan, F loaned to Laval

Brampton:

Add Brenden Miller, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Joe Pendenza, F assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Alex Tonge, F traded to Adirondack

Fort Wayne:

Add Patrick Munson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Springfield

Idaho:

Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Chase Harrison, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F assigned by Manitoba

Add Luke Shiplo, D activated from reserve

Add Garret Ross, F activated from reserve

Delete Braylon Shmyr, F placed on reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tanner Sorenson, F assigned by Utica

Add David Pope, F assigned from Utica by Vancouver

Add Aaron Thow, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Kovacs, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jack Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Parks, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Gropp, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Newfoundland:

Add Sergei Sapego, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Reid Jackman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike Crocock, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Shawn McBride, F assigned by Hartford

Rapid City:

Add Kelly Klima, F assigned by Tucson

Add Kevin Hancock, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Ralph Cuddemi, F loaned to Laval

Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Tulsa:

Add Cory Ward, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Utah:

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Connor Yau, D placed on reserve

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

Wheeling:

Add Nick Saracino, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

