ECHL Transactions - December 11
December 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 11, 2019:
Adirondack:
Delete James Phelan, F loaned to Laval
Brampton:
Add Brenden Miller, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Joe Pendenza, F assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Alex Tonge, F traded to Adirondack
Fort Wayne:
Add Patrick Munson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Springfield
Idaho:
Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Chase Harrison, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F assigned by Manitoba
Add Luke Shiplo, D activated from reserve
Add Garret Ross, F activated from reserve
Delete Braylon Shmyr, F placed on reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Tanner Sorenson, F assigned by Utica
Add David Pope, F assigned from Utica by Vancouver
Add Aaron Thow, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Kovacs, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jack Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Parks, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Gropp, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Newfoundland:
Add Sergei Sapego, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Reid Jackman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike Crocock, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Shawn McBride, F assigned by Hartford
Rapid City:
Add Kelly Klima, F assigned by Tucson
Add Kevin Hancock, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Ralph Cuddemi, F loaned to Laval
Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Tulsa:
Add Cory Ward, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Utah:
Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Connor Yau, D placed on reserve
Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
Wheeling:
Add Nick Saracino, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2019
- Thunder Receive Forward Alex Tonge from Everblades - Adirondack Thunder
- Klima and Hancock Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - December 11 - ECHL
- Forward Mikael Hakkarainen Assigned to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Mariners to Offer "Skate and Scarf" Packages for Holiday Games - Maine Mariners
- AHL's Admirals Assign Forward Joe Pendenza to Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Komets at Idaho for Three-Game Visit - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Growlers Pregame Notes: December 11 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Newfoundland Growlers
- Travis Barron and Josh Anderson Return to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Gropp, Racine Headed to AHL - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes: vs Wheeling - Rapid City Rush
- Pope and Sorenson Return from Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Down Thunder 5-1 - Allen Americans
- Charles Williams Earns Second Shutout this Season in 4-0 Win over the Mavericks - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Shutout for First Time All Season, Lose 4-0 to Indy - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.