Mavs Shutout for First Time All Season, Lose 4-0 to Indy

December 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were shutout by the Indy Fuel 4-0 Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks now head south for three games in the state of Florida over the next eight days starting with a weekend set in Estero, Florida at the Hertz Arena with the Florida Everblades.

First Period

-No goals were scored in the period.

-The Mavericks outshot the Fuel in the period, 9-7.

Second Period

-Indy scored the first goal of the game on a goal from Bobby MacIntyre (6) at the 15:11 mark of the second. Spencer Watson and Keoni Texeira assisted on the goal.

-The Mavericks again outshot the Fuel in the period, 10-8.

Third Period

-The Fuel doubled their lead at the 9:51 mark of the third period on a goal by Liam Coughlin (2). Watson and Tim Shoup assisted on the goal.

-Indy took a commanding 3-0 lead on a goal by Derian Plouffe (5) with seven minutes and 10 seconds left in regulation. McIntyre assisted on the goal.

-Indy added another goal by Sam Kurker at the 17:24 mark of the third to make it 4-0. Plouffe and Craig Wyszominski assisted on the goal.

Notes & Streaks

-The Mavericks have lost back to back games in regulation for the first time since November 19 (4-2 loss vs. Allen Americans) and November 23 (4-2 loss at Idaho Steelheads).

-This was the first time the Mavericks were shutout this season.

The Mavericks now head south for three games in the Sunshine State over the next week, first against the Florida Everblades on Friday and Saturday at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida then travelling to Orlando, Florida to face the Orlando Solar Bears at Amway Center on Wednesday, December 18. The Mavs then return home on Friday, December 20 to face the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

