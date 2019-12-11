Americans Down Thunder 5-1

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (17-4-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Wichita Thunder (11-9-5-0) on Tuesday night, 5-1 in front of 3,593 at Allen Event Center.

The Allen Americans scored one in the first, and three in the second and cruised to their 17th win of the season. Brett Pollock (9), Olivier Archambault (10), Alex Breton (3), Josh Brittain (5) and Gabe Gagne all scored for Allen. Brett Pollock's goal came on the power play. It was the second straight game the Americans have scored a goal with the man-advantage.

"We played well as a group tonight," said Americans forward Gabe Gagne. "When we're playing our game it's tough for teams beat us.

Wichita outshot the Americans 30 to 25 for the game. Gabe Gagne led the Americans with five shots on goal. Alex Breton was second with four. Wichita was 0 for 3 on the power play, while Allen was 1 for 3.

Jake Paterson earned the number one star of the game stopping 29 of 30 shots. Paterson also earned his first helper in an Allen Americans sweater assisting on Alex Breton's goal.

The Allen Americans face the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night in New York. It's a 6:00 pm CST puck drop. Allen will play four games on the trip up north.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Paterson

2. ALN - O. Archambault

3. ALN - B. Pollock

