Forward Mikael Hakkarainen Assigned to Indy
December 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that forward Mikael Hakkarainen has been reassigned by the Chicago Blackhawks to the Indy Fuel.
Hakkarainen, 21, signed a two-year NHL contract with the Chicago Blackhawks after spending three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 6-foot, 194-pound forward spent the 2018-19 season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, tallying 19 goals and 28 assists in 42 games.
A 2018 round fifth-round draft pick (139th overall) by Chicago Blackhawks, Hakkarainen spent three seasons in the USHL where he earned 43 goals and 68 assists in 126 games split between the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Chicago Steel. Prior to his time in the USHL, the native of Helsinki, Finland spent three seasons playing for the Espoo Blues under 16 and under 18 teams.
Additionally, forward Alex Krushelnyski has been released from his pro-tryout agreement (PTO) with the Rockford IceHogs.
