Klima and Hancock Assigned to Rush

December 11, 2019





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forwards Kelly Klima and Kevin Hancock have been assigned to the Rush by the team's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. In a separate transaction, forward Alex Rauter was traded to the Indy Fuel for cash considerations.

Klima will skate with the Rush this week for the first time since Opening Weekend on October 25th and 26th. The 5'10", 170-pound forward dazzled Rush fans in his team debut on Opening Night, tying a franchise record with four goals in a 4-3 win over the Utah Grizzlies. In his pair of games with the Rush that weekend, he finished with 4 goals and a +2 rating. Before his assignment, Klima played in five games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, and earned 2 goals with 7 PIM and a +3 rating.

Hancock will make his Rapid City Rush debut this week after starting the season in the AHL. With the Roadrunners, the 5'11", 181-pound rookie forward posted his first career goal along with 2 assists in a dozen games with a +3 rating. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Hancock turned professional after playing parts of five seasons in the OHL with the Owen Sound Attack and the London Knights. In his final season of major-junior last year split between Owen Sound and London, Hancock earned a career-high 107 points in 70 games (52g-55a), and earned 2019 OHL 2nd Team All-Star honors. In his OHL career, he amassed totals of 120 goals, 171 assists, and 291 points in 266 games.

Rauter skated in 18 games with the Rush this season, and earned 4 goals, 2 assists, and 6 points. In his tenure with the Rush spanning 30 games, he recorded 7 goals, 6 assists, and 13 points.

The Rush continue their five-game homestand tonight, December 11th, with their first-ever matchup in team history against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop for the first of the three-game set is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

