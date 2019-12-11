Pope and Sorenson Return from Utica

December 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the return of two players from the team's American Hockey League affiliate in Utica.

The Canucks reassigned forward David Pope to Kalamazoo from Utica, while the AHL's Comets also returned Tanner Sorenson to the K-Wings on loan.

Pope, 25, returned from an early-season injury and posted 2 points (1g, 1a) in four games for the K-Wings. The Canucks acquired the Edmonton, Alberta native in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. He did not appear in a game for Utica following his assignment to the Comets last week.

Sorenson, 26, appeared in two games for Utica following his call-up Nov. 17 and picked up his first AHL assist in his debut Nov. 27 against Syracuse. The Anchorage, Alaska native last played for Kalamazoo Nov. 2 against Wheeling and compiled 6 points (3g, 3a) in six games for the K-Wings.

Kalamazoo faces the Cincinnati Cyclones tonight at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center. Catch the action on 1660 AM, The Fan, in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL.TV.

--

Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.