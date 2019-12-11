Komets at Idaho for Three-Game Visit

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets continue on the road this week after splitting a pair of games last week. Friday, Dec. 6 the Komets shutout the Oilers at Tulsa 1-0 before dropping a 5-1 affair at Kansas City Saturday night, Dec. 7.

This week the Komets are in Boise, Idaho, for a three-game visit against the Steelheads starting with a 9:10 ET faceoff tonight at the CenturyLink Arena (5,006). After tonight, the Komets face Idaho Friday and Saturday at 9:10 ET each night. It will be the very first meetings in the history of the Komets against Idaho. The Steelheads also make their Fort Wayne debut in January when Idaho visits for games Jan. 10th and 12th, completing a five-game season series.

Idaho is coming off a three game home series against Allen where they were 1-1-1 against the Americans. The Steelheads are 1-3-1 in their last five games and are 12-8-5 for 27 points and third place in the Mountain Division after 25 games.

Next home game is Friday, Dec. 20 when the Komets return home for a weekend double-header. Indy visits for Teddy Bear Toss Night Friday and Cincinnati returns Saturday, Dec. 21 for Kids Seat Free Night and Nickelodeon Night.

Komets on ice:

Wednesday, Dec. 11.....Game at Idaho, 9:10pm ET

Friday, Dec. 13.....Game at Idaho, 9:10pm ET

Saturday, Dec. 14.....Game at Idaho, 9:10pm ET

Tuesday, Dec. 17.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Dec. 18.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Thursday, Dec. 19..... Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Loewen reassigned to Fort Wayne-- Forward Jermaine Loewen has returned to the Fort Wayne lineup after a reassignment by the AHL's Chicago Wolves. Loewen has previously skated four games with the Komets scoring a goal, two points and four penalty minutes. The skater also has appeared in 16 games with the Wolves dishing an assist and accumulating 27 penalty minutes.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

