Wings Clipped 2-1 by Komets

December 27, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





FORT WAYNE, IN.- Chris Collins scored in the final three minutes of regulation but it wasn't enough as Kalamazoo fell to the Fort Wayne Komets 2-1 on Thursday night.

An assist on Collins goal in the third period extended Reid Gardiner's point streak to nine-games. The loss marked the first time in over a month that the K-Wings had lost back-to-back games.

After the first two periods saw a combined 43 saves between Jake Hildebrand and Lukas Hafner, the Komets got on the board first just under five minutes into the third period. A shortened break away from Justin Hodgman left a loose puck in front of the net. Jake Kamrass found that puck and chipped it into the top corner breaking the ice and giving the Komets the 1-0 lead. Just shy of the midway mark of the period the Komets doubled the lead, getting what would be the game-winning goal. Curling behind the net Jamie Schaafsma banked a puck off Jake Hildebrand and into the net putting the Komets up 2-0. Late in the period the K-Wings were pressuring and managed to snap the shutout. Tanner Sorenson connected with Chris Collins in front who cut the lead to 2-1 with his 11th goal of the season. Collins tally would be all the offense the K-Wings got however as Fort Wayne held the K-Wings scoreless in the last few minutes, skating away with a 2-1 victory.

Lukas Hafner stopped 24 of 25 shots in the victory while Jake Hildebrand stopped 37 of 39 shots he faced. Kalamazoo continues a three-in-three on Friday night at Wings Event Center as the Wheeling Nailers come to town.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.