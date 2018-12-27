Walleye Add to Tonight's Roster

Toledo, OH - Forward Shayne Morrissey and Defenseman Connor Schmidt have both agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2018-19 season. In a separate move, Toledo has sent defenseman Kevin Lohan to the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for forward Justin Kea from December 22. In 10 games this year, Lohan picked up one assist and six penalty minutes.

Schmidt joins the Walleye after appearing in 16 games for Huntsville in the SPHL where he scored nine goals with four assists and 38 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old skating in 26 games for the Tulsa Oilers during last season, his first pro campaign, collecting five assists and 42 penalty minutes. Prior to his pro career, Schmidt spent four years in college at Ferris State (two seasons) while one year each at Arizona State and Utica. In 83 colligate games, he scored five goals with 17 assists and 120 penalty minutes.

Morrissey comes to Toledo after playing in three games for the Norfolk Admirals in which he picked up a pair of assists. The 26-year-old also skated in 15 games for Evansville earlier this season that included four assists and six goals. In his second pro season, Morrissey appeared in 42 total games last season in the SPHL between Huntsville, Pensacola and Evansville. He posted 25 points (12G, 13A) in his first pro year. In the four years prior to his pro debut he spent his college days at Neumann College that saw him dress in 103 games and 108 points (40G, 68A).

The Walleye host Brampton tonight at 7:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

